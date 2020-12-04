Pete Carroll: We’re really thrilled to be getting Josh Gordon back

Getty Images

At long last for the Seahawks, wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated after his seventh NFL suspension and is eligible to play Seattle’s last two regular-season games.

During a Friday radio appearance on KIRO, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed his excitement to have the wide receiver back in the fold. Seattle signed Gordon back on Sept. 3.

“I just had a chance to visit with him for the first time. We’ve been waiting for this for some time now and we’re really thrilled to be getting him back,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’s a really good kid. He really gets along with everybody. He’s just a sharp football player, hard worker, just a tremendously classy athlete. Everything comes easy to him. He’s just so fluid and just such a beautiful player. there’s been only [welcoming thoughts] waiting for him. He made a great first impression when he was here before.”

Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games for Seattle last year. He’ll be eligible to practice with the team starting the week of Dec. 21.

“We’re just anxious to include him and see if we can get him involved and make him more of a factor when he gets comfortable with us,” Carroll said.

If Gordon is healthy and picks things up quickly, he could be a strong third option on a wide receiving corps that already includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.