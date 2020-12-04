Ravens not ready to say whether Lamar Jackson will play in next game

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to miss Wednesday’s game against the Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19, and at this point no one knows whether he’ll be back for the Ravens’ next game, on Tuesday against the Cowboys.

Jackson reportedly tested positive on Thanksgiving. Players who test positive can return in as little as 10 days, if they’re asymptomatic and are testing negative, and the Ravens’ next game is 12 days after his positive test. But there has been no information publicly reported about Jackson’s condition.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say when Jackson will return, other than that it will be a medical decision, not a football decision.

“They all have their different days when they’re possibly allowed to come back, but those are medical decisions, in the end, not coaching decisions,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “So when the doctors clear them to practice, that’s when we’ll have them.”

The Ravens were among the NFL’s preseason Super Bowl favorites, but now find themselves in a fight just to make the playoffs. They need Jackson back and healthy down the stretch.