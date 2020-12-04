Ravens put RGIII on injured reserve, activate four from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t said if they expect Lamar Jackson to start at quarterback against the Cowboys on Tuesday and we know that Robert Griffin III won’t get the start if he doesn’t play.

Griffin was placed on injured reserve on Friday. He left Wednesday’s loss to the Steelers with a hamstring injury.

Trace McSorley replaced Griffin and will either be the starter or Jackson’s backup on Tuesday.

The Ravens also announced that four players have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Pernell McPhee, center Patrick Mekari, and center Matt Skura will be able to play in Week 13 after missing Wednesday’s game.

In addition to those moves, the Ravens signed tight end Luke Willson to the active roster from the practice squad and designated cornerback Anthony Averett and wide receiver Chris Moore for return from injured reserve.