Report: Lamar Jackson eligible to return from COVID-19 list Sunday

The Ravens placed Robert Griffin III on injured reserve Friday. Starter Lamar Jackson remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That leaves Trace McSorley as the only quarterback on the Ravens’ 53-player roster. For now.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, becomes eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Ravens, though, didn’t play J.K. Dobbins or Mark Ingram on Wednesday against the Steelers despite both running backs being removed from the COVID-19 list. Jackson has not participated in a regular practice in two weeks and wouldn’t get much work in before Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys. (Not that the Ravens have had many regular practices recently because of the COVID-19 outbreak.)

So the Ravens will have to weigh whether Jackson is in good enough football shape to play in what is a must-win game for Baltimore.

“I wish the best for Lamar and his health and he can get back as soon as he can,” McSorley said before Friday’s practice, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “But [we are going to] prepare as we always have been and be ready for anything.”

McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, returned from the COVID-19 list a day before the Ravens’ game in Pittsburgh. He played only after Griffin injured his hamstring.

The Ravens could elevate quarterback Tyler Huntley from the practice squad.