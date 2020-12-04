Report: Lions plan to waive Marvin Hall

Getty Images

The Lions intend to waive receiver Marvin Hall, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Hall had a 100-yard game in Week 8, catching four passes for 113 yards. In 11 games this season, Hall has 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

He has played 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

Hall could garner interest on the waiver wire.

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has had stints with the Raiders, Cardinals, Falcons and Bears in addition to the Lions. He joined the Lions’ practice squad in 2019 and played nine games with Detroit last year.

The Lions want to look at the younger players on the roster, according to Garafolo. Wideout Quintez Cephus and tight end Hunter Bryant could benefit from Hall’s departure.