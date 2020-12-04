Russell Wilson continues to fade as MVP candidate

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2020, 11:23 AM EST
Overtaken in recent weeks by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has now been leapfrogged again in the MVP odds.

Wilson, via PointsBet, now has +700 odds to win the top annual individual award. The bet-$100-win-$700 proposition puts him behind both Mahomes (-400) and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+600).

Next on the list is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, at +2500. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has plunged considerably since the Hail Murray moment; he’s now at +3300. Also at +3300 is Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has moved to +4000. Then come the ultra-longshots: Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (+10000), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (+10000), Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (+10000), Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (+15000), Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (+15000), Saints running back Alvin Kamara (+15000), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (+15000), Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (+15000) and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (+15000).

At the very bottom of the list is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP. He’s now at +50000 after missing the Week 12 loss to the Steelers, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

  1. Because its obvious Seattle can dictate a game better when Wilson isn’t trying to Matt Stafford it all game. The Seahawks need to figure out how to get past the divisional round of the playoffs. Its been 6 years. I will say though, between the ”Let Russ Cook’ version and the Turtle up version of last week’s Eagles game….they might want to try something else come playoff time.

  2. Nothing against a great player, but it would be pretty funny if Wilson gets zero votes again after everyone in the media was rushing to the microphones to scream about what a travesty that has been.

  3. It’s is a 2 man race. Really always has been between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

    I would give Mahomes the advantage now, but A-Rod could change that with a strong stretch run at the end of season here. For those that don’t know, the MVP is voted on before the playoffs, and awarded just before the Super Bowl.

  4. It’s no secret that this is just a popularity contest. If it were truly the player most valuable to his team Wilson would have won it long before this year. To never have even received one vote verifies it.

  5. Seems like this turns into “Best Player” Award. AGAIN.
    Put Tannehill in KC with the same cast, and they don’t lose a beat, IMHO. Maybe one more Löss, after a full season, but still #2 Seed in the AFC, at worst, and not much difference when all is said and done.

    If you look at the team around Rodgers, though… Losses to starting OL, mediocre (at best) WR, and a sub par DEF. He is taking his team to a level way beyond their actual talent level.

    Ain’t that the definition of Most VALUABLE Player?
    Don’t get me wrong, Mahomes is by far the Best Player. Most “VALUABLE” though? Don’t think so.

  6. He may be a “long shot” in your eyes right now, but I fully expect Dalvin Cook to move up that list very rapidly. Not only is he the best running back in the league, he is the best player in the league!! And winning the MVP will prove it!! Minnesota will have a clear advantage now that the winds have turned cold, and they have the most passionate fan base in the league, bar none!!!

    The only problem Cook may have is that the team is so stacked with talent up and down the roster on both sides of the ball, his own teammates may siphon votes from him!! I can see Cousins, Thielen, Jefferson and now Beebe receiving MVP votes, which will obviously reduce the number of votes Cook may receive.

