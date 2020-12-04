Russell Wilson continues to fade as MVP candidate

USA TODAY Sports

Overtaken in recent weeks by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has now been leapfrogged again in the MVP odds.

Wilson, via PointsBet, now has +700 odds to win the top annual individual award. The bet-$100-win-$700 proposition puts him behind both Mahomes (-400) and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+600).

Next on the list is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, at +2500. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has plunged considerably since the Hail Murray moment; he’s now at +3300. Also at +3300 is Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has moved to +4000. Then come the ultra-longshots: Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (+10000), Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (+10000), Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (+10000), Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (+15000), Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (+15000), Saints running back Alvin Kamara (+15000), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (+15000), Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (+15000) and Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (+15000).

At the very bottom of the list is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP. He’s now at +50000 after missing the Week 12 loss to the Steelers, due to a positive COVID-19 test.