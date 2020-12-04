Seahawks expect to make gametime call on Carlos Dunlap

Getty Images

The Giants won’t rule quarterback Daniel Jones out ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Seahawks and the home team won’t be making an early call on the status of one of the players who will be rushing the passer if he can play.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has not practiced yet this week because of a foot injury and head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN that the team expects to make a decision about his status on Sunday.

“Carlos has a sore foot that he may be able to play with. We’ll have to see,” Carroll said. “He’s determined to play and all that. We’ll find out as we get to game time, really.”

Carroll didn’t rule cornerback Tre Flowers out either, but it sounds like he has less of a chance of playing. Flowers has a hamstring injury and Carroll said it is “gonna be a challenge” for him to get on the field against the Giants.