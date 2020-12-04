Seahawks’ much-improved defense no longer on record pace in yards allowed

Getty Images

The bad news for the Seahawks’ defense is they’re ranked dead last in the NFL in yards allowed. The good news is, they’re a whole lot better now than they were early this season.

We noted in October that the Seahawks were on pace to set a new NFL record for the most yards allowed ever. That’s no longer the case; they’re now on pace to allow 6,689 yards, which is still not good, but far from the 2012 Saints’ record of 7,042 yards allowed.

Two weeks ago in their win over the Cardinals, the Seahawks’ defense allowed just 314 yards. That was their fewest in any game this season — until the next game, when they allowed just 250 yards on Monday night against the Eagles.

Over their first six games, the Seahawks allowed an average of 479 yards a game. Over their last five games, the Seahawks have allowed an average of 345 yards a game.

The bad news for the Seahawks is, their offense has taken a step back just as their defense has improved. If they can get both units playing up to their potential, that may be a Super Bowl formula.