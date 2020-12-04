Sean McVay: Jalen Ramsey won’t just travel around with DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will go head-to-head in one of this week’s biggest individual matchups, but they might not be in quite the one-on-one battle some would think.

Rams coach Sean McVay says Ramsey does a lot of things on defense and won’t only be covering Hopkins, even though Ramsey is the Rams’ top cornerback and Hopkins is the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver.

“Jalen gives us some flexibility that you have the ability to play strong coverage or travel with whoever you need from the opposing team,” McVay said, via the Cardinals’ website. “But Jalen is so much more to us than just somebody that does that. He’s playing all over the field. You definitely don’t want to be so predictable that the only thing he’s doing is just traveling around with DeAndre all day. Those two have tremendous respect for one another. They’re two of the best in the world at what they do.”

Ramsey and Hopkins battled twice a year when Ramsey was in Jacksonville and Hopkins in Houston, and now the two of them are again in the same division and we’ll again see them going up against each other regularly. Even if not on every play.