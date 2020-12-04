T.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Technically one of T.J. Watt‘s November games was played in December, but in a wacky 2020, who’s counting?

The Pittsburgh outside linebacker has won his third career defensive player of the month award after posting 5.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in five games. Watt had a pair of multi-sack performances — one against Cincinnati on Nov. 15 and another against Baltimore on Wednesday. That game, of course, was supposed to be played on Nov. 26.

It’s Watt’s second defensive player of the month award this season, after receiving the honor in September.

Watt leads the league with 11.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, making him a prime candidate for defensive player of the year.