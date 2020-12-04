Titans Adoree’ Jackson, Jonnu Smith out, Adam Humphries clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Titans activated cornerback Adoree' Jackson off of injured reserve on Nov. 11, but he’s still not ready to play.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel declared Jackson out for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Jackson injured his knee prior to the team’s season opener and hasn’t played all year. A 2017 first-round pick, Jackson has registered two interceptions, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 43 career games.

Tight end Jonnu Smith has also been declared out for Week 13 with a knee injury. He played 75 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps in last week’s win over the Colts, but wasn’t targeted. The fourth-year tight end has 30 receptions for 338 yards with seven touchdowns in 2020.

However, the Titans will get Adam Humphries back after the wide receiver cleared the concussion protocol. He hasn’t played since Nov. 1 against Cincinnati. In six games this season, Humphries has 22 receptions for 219 yards with a pair of touchdowns.