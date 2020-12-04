Younghoe Koo is the NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was a busy man last Sunday.

Koo made five field goals and four extra points in the team’s 43-6 win over the Raiders, but that wasn’t good enough to make him the NFC special teams player of the month on Thursday. Friday brought better news for Koo.

He has been named the conference’s top special teamer for the month of November. Koo’s five field goals made him 10-of-10 on those attempts for the month and he also made all eight extra points that he tried.

Koo has made a league-high 29 field goals so far this season. He’s only missed one field goal try and he’s gone 22-of-25 on extra points for Atlanta.