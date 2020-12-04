Za’Darius Smith questionable, but Matt LaFleur “not overly concerned”

Getty Images

The Packers added linebacker Za'Darius Smith to the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury. After being limited in Thursday’s practice, Smith did not participate Friday.

The team lists Smith as questionable for Sunday, but coach Matt LaFleur sounds as if he expects Smith to play.

“I’m not overly concerned about it,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. LaFleur added that “some days are better than others.”

Smith has played every game since the start of the 2018 season. He has missed only six regular-season games in his six-year career.

He has 42 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

The Packers will not have center Corey Linsley (knee). They list running back Tyler Ervin (ribs) and inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf) as questionable.

Offensive guard Lucas Patrick (toe) is off the report and good to go.