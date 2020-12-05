Aldon Smith, Donovan Wilson are questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t played since Thanksgiving Day, but that didn’t get them completely healed up and healthy.

The Cowboys ruled out left tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and offensive lineman Zack Martin (calf).

They list cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), safety Steven Parker (ankle), defensive end Aldon Smith (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) as questionable.

Wilson went on the practice report Friday and did not practice Friday or Saturday.

Parker did not practice all week.

Brown was upgraded to limited Friday and had another limited practice Saturday.

Smith went on the list Saturday, although he was a full participant.

Smith has five sacks this season, but four came in the first three weeks. He has no sacks the past three games.