Bengals place Tony Brown on IR, elevate Stanley Morgan from practice squad

USA Today Sports

The Bengals have placed cornerback Tony Brown on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Brown missed all three days of practice this week and was declared out for Sunday’s contest against the Dolphins with a hamstring injury. He’s now out for at least the next three weeks. Brown’s mainly played special teams for the Bengals this year, but started the team’s Week 10 loss to the Steelers.

Cincinnati has also elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against Miami. He’s been on the team’s practice squad throughout 2020, but played 20 special teams snaps in Week 10.