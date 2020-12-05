Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams among Ravens who are questionable

Getty Images

The Ravens still have 10 players on their COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. On top of that, the team has a long list of injuries heading into Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) are doubtful.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), safety Chuck Clark (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle), outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness), offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (ankle), cornerback Davontae Harris (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) are questionable.

Campbell was one of three players activated from the COVID-19 list Saturday.

He hasn’t played since Week 9 against Indianapolis after injuring his calf. Campbell has four sacks and five tackles for loss this season.