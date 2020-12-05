Chargers activate Asmar Bilal from IR, add Troymaine Pope to injury list

Getty Images

The activated linebacker Asmar Bilal from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Bilal went on injured reserve Sept. 26 with a calf injury. He made his debut in Week 2 with one special teams snap.

The Chargers also announced they promoted linebacker Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

They added running back Troymaine Pope to the injury report with a neck injury. Pope is questionable.

The Chargers will not have assistant defensive line coach La’Roi Glover for Sunday’s game.