Colts place Noah Togiai on IR, elevate Ryan Allen, Joey Hunt

The Colts placed tight end Noah Togiai on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Togiai has a knee injury.

The Colts claimed him off waivers from the Eagles before the season opener, and he played four games this season.

The team promoted punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Houston.

Allen has played in 105 career games in his time with the Titans (2020), Falcons (2019) and Patriots (2013-18). He has totaled 445 punts for a 45.2 average and a 40.0 net with 167 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Hunt signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 6. He has played in 34 career games with 11 starts in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seahawks (2016-19).