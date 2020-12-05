Dez Bryant: Lining up against Cowboys will be an exciting moment

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant will be doing something for the first time this Sunday.

Bryant will be on the field as an opponent of the Cowboys when the Ravens welcome his former team to Baltimore on Tuesday night. Bryant played the first 113 games of his career for Dallas before being released in April 2018. He signed with the Saints later that year, but tore his Achilles before playing a game and was out of the league until signing with the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.

At the time of his release Bryant said he was “sorry they got to feel me it’s personal,” but says now that “it’s water under the bridge” between him and the team. Bryant said he “had to get myself together and move forward” to the next stage of his career.

“It’s cool. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it,” Bryant said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “A lot of those guys on that team, I know [and] I’m real good friends with. I think when we line up across from one another, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting moment.”

Bryant did not have a catch while playing 32 snaps in Wednesday’s loss to the Steelers. He had four catches for 28 yards in Week 11.