Dolphins activate Myles Gaskin

The Dolphins will have their top running back on the field on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin has been activated from injured reserve, the Dolphins announced on Saturday. He’ll be the starter on Sunday against the Bengals.

Gaskin leads the Dolphins with 100 carries for 387 yards this season despite missing the last four games with a knee injury. He’ll surely get plenty of carries on Sunday, as Patrick Laird is the only other healthy running back on the roster.

The Dolphins also elevated practice squad safety Nate Holley to the active roster.