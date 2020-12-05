Eagles add Jordan Howard to active roster

USA TODAY Sports

As the Eagles try to figure out how to beat the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, they’ve officially brought back a man who played a key role in winning there last year.

The Eagles elevated running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad on Saturday.

In a 2019 win by the Eagles at Lambeau Field, Howard gained 115 yards from scrimmage. He scored three touchdowns.

Acquired via a trade with the Bears after three seasons in Chicago, Howard finished his rookie contract with Philadelphia. He then left in free agency for the Dolphins.

Miami cut Howard last month. The Eagles re-signed him to the practice squad. He now gets a chance to do on Sunday that which he did last September.