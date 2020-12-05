Giants place Devonta Freeman on COVID-19 list, elevate Clayton Thorson

Getty Images

The Giants placed running back Devonta Freeman on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the team announced.

Freeman went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after he aggravated an ankle injury.

It is unknown whether Freeman tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Giants also announced they promoted two players from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seahwaks.

Defensive end Niko Lalos, who intercepted a pass on one of his first professional snaps in the Giants’ victory last week in Cincinnati, earned another promotion for this week.

The Giants also elevated quarterback Clayton Thorson, who will backup Colt McCoy if Daniel Jones doesn’t play. Jones is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Thorson signed to the team’s practice squad Sept. 30. He was a fifth-round draft choice of the Eagles in 2019. He also has spent time with Dallas.

The Giants signed veteran quarterback Alex Tanney to the practice squad. Tanney was a backup for the team in 2018-19 and appeared in one game.