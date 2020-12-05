Josh Allen: Eight wins is not enough, we’re not in the NFC East

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said this week that he doesn’t want his team to rest on its laurels. And he took a little shot at the NFC East in the process.

Allen said he believes the Bills can go far this year, but he also noted that they’re 8-3 right now, and that’s not good enough to win the AFC East or any other division — except one.

“Exactly,” Allen told Pat McAfee. “Why not us? But again, we’re sitting at 8-3. And eight wins doesn’t win you the division unless you’re in the NFC East.”

The NFC East was once the class of the NFL — as Bills fans know all too well, given that they lost four straight Super Bowls to NFC East teams. But that was a long time ago. Right now, the NFC East is the NFL’s worst division, with the Giants in first place at 4-7. Not only would eight wins likely be enough to win the NFC East, but seven or even six may do the trick.

But not in the AFC East, where the Bills have the 7-4 Dolphins to contend with. Allen is right that eight wins will not be enough.