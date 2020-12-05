Josh Allen good to go despite knee and ankle injuries

USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen officially has a pair of injuries. Also officially, those injuries won’t be keeping him from playing this week.

Allen has no injury designation entering Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

The Bills listed Allen as having both knee and ankle injuries. He was brought down in an awkward heap against the Chargers, and Allen seemed a bit hobbled thereafter.

“It didn’t feel great,” Allen told PFT by phone after Sunday’s game. “But it is what it is. Gonna take more than that to get me out.”

Indeed it is. It’s going to take more than that for Allen to even be limited in practice.

The Bills have no players with any designation before Monday night’s game.