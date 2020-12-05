LeGarrette Blount announces his retirement

Getty Images

Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount has announced his retirement.

Blount, who last played in 2018, wrote on Instagram that he’s ready to say it’s over.

“I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring,” Blount wrote. “I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family.”

Blount then thanked five of the six NFL teams he played for at some point in his career, starting with the Titans (who signed him as an undrafted free agent but cut him before the start of the regular season) and including the Buccaneers, Patriots, Steelers and Eagles.

“All in all, I loved being a part of these organization and the people involved in them,” Blount wrote.

Blount did not mention his last team, the Lions.

The 33-year-old Blount, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and one with the Eagles, concluded with, “Now everyone can stop asking ‘are you done?’”