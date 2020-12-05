Packers put Corey Linsley on injured reserve

Getty Images

Word this week was that Packers center Corey Linsley will miss up to six weeks after spraining his MCL in last Sunday night’s win over the Bears.

Linsley will be down for at least three weeks. He was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will not be eligible to return until the team has played three games.

Elgton Jenkins took over at center after Linsley went down. Jon Runyan Jr. stepped into Jenkins’ original left guard spot.

The Packers also announced a pair of additions to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Guard Ben Braden is up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and tight end Dominique Darney was elevated for the day. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.