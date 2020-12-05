Patriots cut Isaiah Ford, sign Donte Moncrief and Akeem Spence to active roster

Getty Images

The Patriots traded a conditional draft pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver Isaiah Ford just before November’s trade deadline, but his stay with the team only lasted a little more than a month.

Ford was waived off the roster as the Patriots made a series of roster moves on Saturday. Ford never appeared in a game for the Patriots during his time on the New England roster.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief off the practice squad in a corresponding move. He’s played in the last two games, catching one pass for 15 yards and returning two kickoffs for 75 yards.

They also signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence off the practice squad and activated tight end Dalton Keene off injured reserve. Linebacker Rashod Berry will come up from the practice squad to face the Texans in the final roster move of the day.