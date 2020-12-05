Raiders promote Vic Beasley to their active roster

Getty Images

The Raiders promoted defensive end Vic Beasley to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

They have only 12 sacks this season, with only the Jaguars making fewer, and Las Vegas defensive coordinator Paul Guenther gushed about Beasley’s speed this week.

The Titans released Beasley on Nov. 3 after signing the pass rusher to a one-year, $9.5 million deal. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad Nov. 23.

In five games with the Titans this season, Beasley had no sacks and four tackles. He played 38 snaps against Cincinnati with no tackles in his final game with the Titans before they waived him.

Beasley made eight sacks for the Falcons last season and has 37.5 for his career.

The Raiders released receiver Robert Davis from their practice squad.