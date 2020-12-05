Ravens activate Mark Ingram, Calais Campbell, Jihad Ward from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens are getting closer to full strength following their COVID-19 outbreak, activating running back Mark Ingram, defensive end Calais Campbell, and defensive end Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ingram was thought to have a chance to play against the Steelers on Wednesday, but that did not end up being the case. He has started seven games this season, but recorded only 232 yards rushing and two touchdowns with the emergence of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

In his first year with the Ravens, Campbell hasn’t played since Week 9 against Indianapolis after suffering a calf injury. He’s recorded 4.0 sacks and five tackles for loss this season.

Ward has appeared in six games this season, making one sack and a pair of tackles for loss.

The Ravens still have 10 players on their COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.