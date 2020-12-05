Ravens OC: Lamar Jackson staying fully engaged in virtual meetings

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 27, but he’s been staying ready for whenever he can get back on the field.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Saturday that Jackson has been fully engaged in the team’s virtual meetings over the last week, watching film and reviewing practice tape.

“He’s really lock step each and every step through,” Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “The only thing he can’t do is actually be at the facility and take part in [practices].”

As a team’s starting quarterback, Jackson staying on his P’s and Q’s isn’t really a surprise. But it should nevertheless cut down on whatever re-acclimation period Jackson has to go through once he returns to practice.

That could reportedly be as soon as Sunday, which would put Jackson in line to start against Dallas on Tuesday. But until Jackson’s back, Trace McSorley is the only quarterback on Baltimore’s active roster.