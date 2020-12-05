Saints activate Sheldon Rankins from IR

Getty Images

The Saints Defense will be without defensive end Marcus Davenport and cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Sunday, but they will have defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins available.

Rankins was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s missed the last four games with a sprained MCL and has been back at practice for the last two weeks.

Rankins has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits this season.

The Saints made several other roster moves on Saturday. They placed wide receiver Marquez Callaway on injured reserve, signed cornerback Grant Haley off the practice squad, and promoted four other players for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Offensive lineman Will Clapp and wide receiver Juwan Johnson are COVID-19 replacements while wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and defensive end Anthony Zettel are standard elevations.