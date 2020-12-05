Seahawks put Tre Flowers on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed cornerback Tre Flowers as doubtful to play against the Giants on Friday’s injury report and his status was downgraded on Sunday.

Flowers has been placed on injured reserve, so he will miss at least two more games after sitting out on Sunday. Flowers is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

D.J. Reed is expected to start in Flowers’ place for a Seahawks cornerback group that’s also without Quinton Dunbar.

The Seahawks also announced that they have promoted tackle Chad Wheeler from the practice squad. The Seahawks listed right tackle Brandon Shell as doubtful due to an ankle injury and added his backup Cedric Ogbuehi to the injury report on Saturday. He’s listed as questionable due to a calf injury.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was placed on the reserve/COVID-list. Mone is currently on injured reserve and is the first Seahawks player to go on the list during the regular season.