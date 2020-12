Getty Images

The Steelers have activated defensive end Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Saturday.

Tuitt went on the list last Friday and missed Pittsburgh’s 19-14 victory over Baltimore on Wednesday. He’s now able to practice and eligible to play against Washington on Monday night.

In his seventh season out of Notre Dame, Tuitt has recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks in 2020. He’s also recorded 18 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss.