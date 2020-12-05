Steelers list Ben Roethlisberger as questionable for Monday

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was out of practice for the third straight day on Saturday and his status for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team is uncertain.

The Steelers listed Roethlisberger as questionable to play. Roethlisberger was listed as out of Thursday’s estimated practice for non-injury reasons, but a knee issue has been added to the report for the last two days. Roethlisberger played without practicing in Week 10 because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs are the other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster.

The Steelers also listed kicker Chris Boswell as questionable with a hip injury. Cornerback Steven Nelson is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.