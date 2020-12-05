Stephen Hauschka retires at 35

Getty Images

Kickers can kick well into their 40s. One kicker has decided to not push it that far.

Stephen Hauscka, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and kicked for the Ravens, Broncos, Bills, and Jaguars, announced his retirement on Friday at 35.

A former soccer player, Hauschka explains in the social-media post sharing the news of his retirement that he first tried kicking footballs as a sophomore in college. It clicked, and he then spent 13 years in the NFL.

In the regular season, Hauschka made 264 of 310 field goals, and 357 of 373 extra points. That adds up to 1,149 career points, putting him at 47th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list.

He surely still has the leg, and it will be interesting to see whether he’d pay homage to Brett Favre if/when the phone rings down the stretch, based on injury to or ineffectiveness of a current kicker. As the field of teams shrinks, there could still be a chance with the right one to chase what would be a second Super Bowl ring.