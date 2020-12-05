Texans activate David Johnson from IR, place Cullen Gillaspia on IR

Getty Images

The Texans will get running back David Johnson back for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

They activated Johnson from injured reserve. He spent three games on the list with a concussion.

Johnson, acquired by the Texans in the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, has 119 touches for 569 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s been looking halfway decent at practice,” Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said Friday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans also activated linebacker Kyle Emanuel from injured reserve. He went on the list Nov. 9 with a concussion.

The Texans placed fullback Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve with a back injury.

Gillaspia, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick from Texas A&M, has appeared in seven games this season, mostly on special teams. He also had one reception for 6 yards.

The Texans elevated receivers Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell Jr. from the practice squad.