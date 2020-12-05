Titans suspend Isaiah Wilson for violating team rules

Getty Images

The Titans have to be second-guessing their choice of offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with their first-round choice. It’s too early to call Wilson a bust, but it is safe to say Wilson’s rookie season was a bust.

Wilson made his debut last week with three offensive snaps and one on special teams. That could stand as his only action of this season.

The Titans announced Saturday they have placed Wilson on the reserve/suspended list for a violation of club rules.

Wilson went on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, got a citation for trespassing while attending a party at Tennessee State and was charged with DUI after crashing his vehicle.

The Titans also announced they elevated offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse and linebacker Tuzar Skipper from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The Titans signed Newhouse to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 27.

Newhouse is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, appearing in 129 games with 81 starts. He played 15 games lsat season, including eight starts at left tackle and one at right tackle, for the Patriots.

The Titans signed Skipper to the practice squad during Week 2 of the 2020 season. Skipper has played the past two games for the Titans after being elevated from the practice squad.

Newhouse and Skipper will revert back to the practice squad Monday.