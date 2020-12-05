Vikings downgrade Alexander Mattison to out

Getty Images

The Vikings will have running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday against the Jaguars. However, Minnesota won’t have his backup.

Second-year tailback Alexander Mattison has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with an illness.

The absence of Mattison means more Mike Boone and/or Ameer Abdullah in place of Cook, if he needs a break and/or if he gets banged up.

With a win, the Vikings will follow their 1-5 start with a 5-1 stretch that positions them at .500 with four final games against the Buccaneers, Bears, Saints, and Lions.