Vontaze Burfict arrested for misdemeanor battery

Former Bengals and Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early on Saturday.

According to multiple reports citing court records in Clark County, Nevada, Burfict was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. No details of the incident leading to the arrest are known at present, but Burfict was being held on a $1,000 bond and a hearing on the matter is set for Monday.

Burfict has not played in the NFL since being suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season following a hit to the head of Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict’s suspension was the longest-ever for on-field misconduct and came after two other suspensions for plays that crossed the line.

Burfict has been reinstated and said in March that he has worked on changing the way he plays, but he didn’t find a job for the 2020 season.