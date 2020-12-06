Aaron Rodgers sets another milestone with 400th career touchdown

Getty Images

Davante Adams saw on social media last week that Aaron Rodgers needed three touchdowns to hit 400 for his career. Adams caught the first; Robert Tonyan caught the second; and after Adams caught the third, he presented the ball to the Packers quarterback.

“Yeah, that was a special moment,” Rodgers said. “I can remember all the hundred notches. I said after the game in an interview this will be the first out of those that I actually probably will get the ball. . . . [The receivers] didn’t say a whole lot during the week. It’s always interesting to see who gets the milestone throw. It was pretty cool that Davante got it. I didn’t do a whole lot on that play. It was a really good scheme and play. He did the whole thing and stiff-armed his way into the end zone.

“It’s fun to have those milestones in back-to-back weeks. Like I said last week, a lot of it is longevity, but there also is some consistent play tied to it.”

Rodgers became the fastest quarterback ever to reach 400 career passing touchdowns, and the seventh ever to hit the milestone.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the all-time leader with 569 touchdown passes and counting with Saints quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve with 565.

Rodgers last week became the 11th player in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards.