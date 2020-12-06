Anthony Lynn: I expect to be coach of the Chargers tomorrow

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2020, 8:13 PM EST
Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was on the hot seat heading into Week 13 and his team’s performance against the Patriots won’t help convince anyone that he should be sticking around.

The Chargers were on the wrong side of a 45-0 final score that Lynn called “the worst football game” he has been involved in over the course of his career. He called the team’s play “unacceptable” and it was an ugly enough outing in an ugly enough season to lead to questions about whether Lynn will be relieved of duty immediately.

Lynn said he does not believe that will be the case.

“I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow,” Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Whether the pink slip comes this week, next week, or in January, it feels like the end of the road is close for Lynn and the Chargers.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Anthony Lynn: I expect to be coach of the Chargers tomorrow

  2. “Anthony Lynn: I expect to be coach of the Chargers tomorrow”

    And I expect to be named Biden’s choice for Secretary of State. Guess which one of us has a better chance.

  4. I thought Anthony Lynn coached with the Jets back with Rex Ryan? Surely had a worse loss than this!

  6. Lynn is probably OK, but the Chargers’ special teams coordinator George Stewart has probably already been fired.

  7. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 6, 2020 at 8:15 pm
    Once again today more proof..

    Tua > Herbert!

    ——————-
    Tua not even close to the QB Herbert is.

  9. Beware of rotating coaches with a young QB. Don’t underestimate the value of stability in a young QB’s growth.

  10. Expecting is one thing, reality is another. Lynn tries to be the tough guy in the room, don’t bully me type of guy. Unfortunately his O line has continued to be one of the worst in the league with him as the coach. Time after time after time they’ve continued to lose the close ones, and not just this year. Its telling in who they’ve beaten this year, barely getting by the Bengals, the Jets covered the spread, and the Jaguars put up 29 points on them. Is this the coach to head in to next year in a beautiful stadium which will probably be able to have fans attend? Or will it be like all Charger teams, fans come to see the visiting team beat the Chargers at home?

  13. Pretty bad for a guy who was on the wrong end of the “butt fumble” game to claim that THIS was the worst game he has ever been involved in.

  15. Don’t get me wrong, Lynn’s days are numbered, but Phin Fans, your boys struggled to beat the Bengals who were playing without their #1 QB. Don’t start the victory parade just yet.

  16. is this the guy who started the season by stating there’s a reason Herbert is the backup?
    .
    ?

  17. Anyone declaring one QB better than the other when talking about Tua and Justin are just shortsighted and foolish. To this point, Justin has shown more. But Tua has been ultra clean with the football. Hopefully, these guys will both have long, excellent careers.

    As for coaches, Lynn is done. He does not have a disciplined team and he doesn’t get all the odds and ends tied up. I have never seen a team find more ways to lose games. Except maybe the Jets. Gase, lol…

  18. If it were any organization besides the Chargers, I’d say he was full of it. But it’s the Chargers…so he’ll probably get another season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.