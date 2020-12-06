Anthony Lynn: I expect to be coach of the Chargers tomorrow

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was on the hot seat heading into Week 13 and his team’s performance against the Patriots won’t help convince anyone that he should be sticking around.

The Chargers were on the wrong side of a 45-0 final score that Lynn called “the worst football game” he has been involved in over the course of his career. He called the team’s play “unacceptable” and it was an ugly enough outing in an ugly enough season to lead to questions about whether Lynn will be relieved of duty immediately.

Lynn said he does not believe that will be the case.

“I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow,” Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Whether the pink slip comes this week, next week, or in January, it feels like the end of the road is close for Lynn and the Chargers.