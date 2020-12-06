Baker Mayfield quotes Dwight Schrute to describe his growth

USA Today Sports

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has started to drop Easter eggs into his press conferences, and he kept that going following his team’s 41-35 win over the Titans on Sunday.

This time, Mayfield elected to quote Dwight Schrute from “The Office” in response to a question asking about his growth in 2020.

“Whenever I’m about to do something, I think to myself, ‘Would an idiot do that?‘ And if they would, then I don’t do that,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Mayfield had one of his best games of the season on Sunday, finishing the game 25-of-33 passing for 334 yards with four touchdowns — good for a 147.0 passer rating. The Browns took a 38-7 lead into the break behind Mayfield’s four first-half scoring strikes.

“Baker was on fire,” running back Nick Chubb said. “That’s the guy I know.”

Mayfield’s confidence is running high after he’s thrown for six touchdowns in the last two games. He also hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 7.

“Just realized what I’m capable of,” Mayfield said. “That’s how I need to do it.”

The Browns at 9-3 for the first time since 1994. They’ve also secured a winning record for the first time since 2007, and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.