Baker Mayfield quotes Dwight Schrute to describe his growth

December 6, 2020
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has started to drop Easter eggs into his press conferences, and he kept that going following his team’s 41-35 win over the Titans on Sunday.

This time, Mayfield elected to quote Dwight Schrute from “The Office” in response to a question asking about his growth in 2020.

“Whenever I’m about to do something, I think to myself, ‘Would an idiot do that?‘ And if they would, then I don’t do that,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Mayfield had one of his best games of the season on Sunday, finishing the game 25-of-33 passing for 334 yards with four touchdowns — good for a 147.0 passer rating. The Browns took a 38-7 lead into the break behind Mayfield’s four first-half scoring strikes.

“Baker was on fire,” running back Nick Chubb said. “That’s the guy I know.”

Mayfield’s confidence is running high after he’s thrown for six touchdowns in the last two games. He also hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 7.

“Just realized what I’m capable of,” Mayfield said. “That’s how I need to do it.”

The Browns at 9-3 for the first time since 1994. They’ve also secured a winning record for the first time since 2007, and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

  1. Even better quote might be “I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the potential you see in me.” – Michael Scott

    Good game (or half), Baker. This game should vault the Browns up one whole position on Florio’s Power Rankings this week.

  2. But everyone here at the PFT comment section said the OU QB’s would never make it… hmmm….

  3. The Browns are 9-3 yet still have a -15 point differential for the season. That tells a lot.

  4. Baker sure does love him some Baker……until next week when he’s 15-35 for 150 and 3 picks and then he just doesn’t have any answers….

    Only thing consistent with this clown is that he will take a ton of credit if he has a good game and will be nowhere to be found the other 80% of the time when he sucks!

  5. Always one Nancy in the group. Can’t allow a person to have one iota of success before kicking him in the crotch huh.

  6. If you could put Mahomes’s maturity and humility into Mayfield, then you might have a bonafide top 15 quarterback.

  8. Don says:
    December 6, 2020 at 6:23 pm
    Baker sure does love him some Baker……until next week when he’s 15-35 for 150 and 3 picks and then he just doesn’t have any answers….

    Only thing consistent with this clown is that he will take a ton of credit if he has a good game and will be nowhere to be found the other 80% of the time when he sucks!
    ————————————-
    Seems to me that Baker has been his biggest critic all year. He’s been humble and always mentions he could do better. Give the guy some credit.

  9. Still think they’re paper contenders but I gotta give them credit today. They really took it to the Titans early and didn’t let go. Well done and it really puts the pressure on the Ravens.

