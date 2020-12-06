Bears are expected to have Allen Robinson on Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was a late addition to the Bears’ injury report this week with a knee injury.

Robinson left Friday’s practice early after getting dinged and he wound up being listed as questionable to play against the Lions on Sunday. Head coach Matt Nagy said the decision to send Robinson inside was made for precautionary reasons and it appears that worked out for the wideout.

According to multiple reports, Robinson is expected to be in the lineup. He leads the team with 71 catches and 829 receiving yards while his five touchdown catches leave him tied with tight end Jimmy Graham.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (back), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring, Achilles), left tackle Charles Leno (toe), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), quarterback Nick Foles (hip), right guard Germain Ifedi (calf), linebacker James Vaughters (knee), and linebacker Josh Woods (foot) are also listed as questionable for the Bears.