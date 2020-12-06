Bengals place Amani Bledsoe on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The NFL’s 2020 roster-flexibility rules give teams the power to elevate practice-squad players at any time, up to 90 minutes before kickoff. The Bengals utilized that ability on Sunday.

The team has announced that defensive end Amani Bledsoe has been added to the COVID-19 reserve list. To replace him, the Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad.

It’s currently unknown why Bledsoe landed on the list. The team’s online roster shows no other players currently on COVID-19 reserve. Bledsoe may have generated a positive test in Saturday’s PCR samples, or he simply may have had symptoms on Sunday morning that in past years wouldn’t have kept a player from playing but that this year will prompt a team to shut a player down.

The Bengals play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.