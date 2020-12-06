Brandon Allen injures chest on a hit by Shaq Lawson

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen injured his chest in the fourth quarter.

He was escorted directly to the locker room with 7:23 remaining and will not return, the team announced.

Allen took a vicious backside hit from Dolphins pass rusher Shaq Lawson.

He finished 11-of-19 for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Ryan Finley replaced Allen after replacing Joe Burrow two games ago. Finley relieved Burrow two weeks ago against Washington, but Allen started the past two games.

Kyle Van Noy and Lawson both have 2.5 sacks for the Dolphins. Zach Sieler has the team’s other.