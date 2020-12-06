Brandon Linder doubtful to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars have lost their center in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Linder and Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney were injured on the same play. Gladney limped off and got on the trainer’s table on the sideline.

Linder needed help off the field and appeared in a great deal of pain.

The Jaguars list him as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Tyler Shatley replaced Linder, and Ben Bartch took over at left guard.

Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who scored on a 28-yard reception on the team’s first drive, is probable to return with a thumb injury.

The Vikings have taken control in the fourth quarter, holding a 21-16 lead.