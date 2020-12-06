Broncos run to a 10-9 halftime lead over Chiefs

USA Today Sports

Denver was a big underdog to Kansas City entering Sunday Night Football. But someone must have forgotten to tell the Broncos, as they have a 10-9 halftime lead.

Quarterback Drew Lock got off to a shaky start with an interception on Denver’s first possession. But the Broncos’ rushing attack has been especially effective against their division rival. Running back Melvin Gordon has 105 yards on nine carries, including a 65-yard scamper that set up Lock’s five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tim Patrick in the second quarter.

Denver is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has 134 yards rushing overall.

Lock finished the first half 9-of-15 passing for 88 yards, with a touchdown and the interception.

The Chiefs ostensibly scored a touchdown in the second quarter, but it didn’t count because head coach Andy Reid didn’t know to challenge it. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill apparently didn’t realize he’d caught a deep pass that deflected off cornerback A.J. Bouye but still landed in his arms before it hit the ground.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the first half 10-of-16 passing for 106 yards. Travis Kelce caught three passes for 65 yards, enough for him to become the first tight end in league history to record five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Though rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active after entering the weekend questionable with an illness, he’s been on the sideline for most of the first half and doesn’t have a carry or reception. Le'Veon Bell leads the Chiefs with seven rushes for 21 yards. He also has a pair of catches for 15 yards.

Kicker Harrison Butker hit his field goals from 35, 24, and 23 yards. The last came as time expired in the first half.