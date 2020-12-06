Broncos take 3-0 lead over Chiefs

USA Today Sports

The Broncos entered Sunday Night Football as big underdogs, but have scored the first points to take a 3-0 lead over the Chiefs midway through the first quarter.

Kicker Brandon McManus nailed a 53-yard field goal on the Broncos’ second drive. Quarterback Drew Lock scrambled for eight yards on third-and-10 from the Kansas City 43 to give McManus a chance.

But the drive may have been costly. Starting right guard Graham Glasgow had to exit the game during the possession with an apparent injury to his right leg. Austin Schlottmann came in for him.

Lock threw an interception to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu on Denver’s first drive. But the Chiefs were unable to take advantage of the extra possession, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t connect with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a third-down deep pass.

UPDATE: 8:57 p.m. ET: Glasgow has reentered the game at right guard.