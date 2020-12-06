Browns are 9-3 for the first time since 1994 with 41-35 win over Titans

USA Today Sports

The Titans made things interesting after going into halftime down 38-7, but in the end the Browns still prevailed, 41-35.

Tennessee scored a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the second half, making the score 38-21. The Titans had another chance to cut into the Browns’ lead late in the third quarter, but Cleveland cornerback M.J. Stewart intercepted a pass off wide receiver Adam Humphries’ hands to end the scoring threat.

Tennessee added another touchdown with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter, as running back Jeremy McNichols punched one in from two-yards out. Cleveland then had a chance to put the game away on the ensuing drive with a Baker Mayfield sneak, but he fumbled on the play. Safety Kenny Vaccaro returned the loose ball to Cleveland’s 13, and Ryan Tannehill turned that into an eight-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cameron Batson, getting the home team to 35 points.

But fullback Andy Janovich recovered Tennessee’s onside kick with 27 seconds remaining, preserving Cleveland’s victory.

Mayfield had one of his best games of the season, throwing four touchdown passes in the first two quarters, as Cleveland scored a franchise record 38 points in the first half. The previous high was 35. Mayfield finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards, good for a 147.0 passer rating.

Nick Chubb came out ahead in the battle of the running backs, finishing with 80 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland held Derrick Henry to under under 100 yards for the first time since Week 9, as the league’s leading rusher had just 60 yards on the ground.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recorded a sack in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, giving him 10.5 on the season. Linebacker Malcolm Smith and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi also had sacks for Cleveland.

Tennessee wide receiver Corey Davis set a career highs with 182 yards receiving on 11 receptions in the loss. Tannehill ended Sunday 29-of-45 passing for 389 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Browns are now 9-3 for the first time since 1994, which was also the last season they won a playoff game. They’re currently the AFC’s No. 5 seed. The Titans fall to 8-4. They’re tied for first place in the AFC South with the Colts, who beat the Texans 26-20 on Sunday.