Browns blowing out Titans 38-7 at halftime

USA Today Sports

Though the Browns had just won their third game, quarterback Baker Mayfield said he needed to be better. Specifically, he said that means he needed to complete passes “that should be made in my sleep.”

Mayfield is apparently wide awake on Sunday.

The third-year quarterback finished the first half with four touchdowns and a near perfect 154.6 passer rating, as the Browns lead the Titans 38-7 — a Cleveland franchise record for first-half points.

Mayfield’s completed 20 of his 25 first-half passes for 290 yards, with his throws going to eight different receivers. Mayfield even caught a six-yard pass from wide receiver Jarvis Landry, keeping a drive alive in Titans territory.

Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins has five catches for 88 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. Rookie wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones had an early red-zone drop, but made up for it with a 75-yard touchdown reception.

This was supposed to be a battle of the running backs, but the ground game hasn’t done much for either team. The league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, has just 15 yards on seven attempts. He was stuffed on fourth-and-1 on Tennessee’s first drive, and later fumbled for the first time in 2020 to give the Browns a possession deep in Titans territory.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 9-of-14 for 139 yards. He threw a 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver Corey Davis early in the second quarter.

The Titans get the ball to start the second half.